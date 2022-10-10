e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBMW India names Rediffusion as their lead creative agency

BMW India names Rediffusion as their lead creative agency

Asheesh Malhotra will lead the account from Rediffusion while creative will be helmed by Chraneeta Mann and Nitin Suri.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
BMW India names Rediffusion lead creative agency |
Follow us on

German luxury car maker BMW has appointed Rediffusion as their Lead Creative Agency for their India unit. The Delhi-based firm will handle brand strategy, creative digital and dealer support communication for BMW India and BMW Group Financial Services.

“We are delighted that BMW has chosen to work with Rediffusion in India. For us it is an honour to associate with one of the most admired brands in the world. At Rediffusion we are putting together a One Team that includes our best resources from Rediffusion, The Mob, Rediffusion Studios and Everest to give BMW the best we can offer from within the Group,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MetKonnect Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022

MetKonnect Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022

Paytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter

Paytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter

BMW India names Rediffusion as their lead creative agency

BMW India names Rediffusion as their lead creative agency

Rupee continues its freefall: Depreciates 39 paise to an all-time low 82.69 against US dollar in...

Rupee continues its freefall: Depreciates 39 paise to an all-time low 82.69 against US dollar in...

Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 825 points Nifty fell 249 points amid weak global cues

Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 825 points Nifty fell 249 points amid weak global cues