 BMW India CEO: India-EU FTA Customs Duty Cut To Boost Tiny Luxury Car Segment
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Reduction in customs duty on imported cars under the India-EU free trade agreement could enable the growth of the luxury car segment in India, which currently remains minuscule, BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said on Monday. The domestic luxury car segment accounts for just 1 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle segment.

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement would be a historic milestone benefiting both sides by expanding trade and enabling deeper exchange of technology and innovation, Brar said in a statement. "From an automotive industry perspective, we hope the FTA will include balanced, win-win provisions that help stimulate demand in the luxury segment while strengthening supply chain integration which is especially important in the current geopolitical context," he added.

He noted that there is a strong and positive signal of confidence in India's long-term growth story. India today is not just a large market, but a future-ready economy backed by reforms and policies focused on building a globally competitive ecosystem, he added. India and the EU are set to announce on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations and the finalisation of an FTA. The pact is nearing the finishing line after 18 years of negotiations. The talks started in 2007. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

