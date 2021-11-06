Blue9 Technologies to launch new IT branch in Qatar

IT service provider, Blue9 Technologies is all set to launch its new branch located in Qatar. The branch will be opened as part of the company's expansion to increase its presence in key growth markets. With this, the firm also plans to expand its horizons in other prominent cities across the globe.

"With this launch, we envision to cater to these ever-growing demands and to stay ahead in this ever-evolving competitive world," Blue9Technologies said in a press release.

Established in the year 2017, Blue9 Technologies delivers innovative solutions on a global scale. The opening of the new branch office is expected to give a boost to Blue9 Technologies's business in the region, enabling it to strengthen its relationship with clients and partners and provide solutions and services in high growth areas such as information management, IT security, cloud computing and business analytics.

CEO Mayank and CTO Saubhagya said, "Our focus is on IT modernization including on-premises and Cloud, data-driven operations and workplace modernization. The new branch will effectively assist customers in managing their IT estate with the scope and scale of services in the Enterprise Technology Stack,'' he said.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 02:51 PM IST