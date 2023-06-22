Blue Star Allots 9.63 Crore Shares As Bonus | Image: Blue Star (Representative)

The Executive Management Committee of Blue Star Limited on Wednesday approved the allotment of 9,63,13,888 fully paid up shares to eligible members, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity bonus shares were allotted in the portion of 1:1, which means that the company has given a new fully paid-up share of Rs 2 each to every person with existing fully paid-up equity shares. These shares of Rs 2 each were given to those members whose names appeared in the list of beneficial owners as of the fixed record data which was June 20, 2023.

Post the allotment Blue Star's paid-up equity shares capital increased to 19,26,27,776 amounting to Rs 38,52,55,552.

The allotted shares would rank paris passu and carry the same rights with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

Blue Star shares

The shares of Blue Star on Thursday at 12:32 pm IST were at Rs 788.15, down by 1.52 per cent.