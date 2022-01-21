Blockchain, VR among key technologies leveraged by startups in NetApp Excellerator Demo Day

NetApp, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the completion of the ninth cohort of its flagship accelerator program, NetApp Excellerator at a virtual demo day event.

The eight graduating startups – Datamotive, Continual Engine, eCommerce Insights, FireVisor, FabrikSpace, NetObjex, Neuropixel, and Spectrum Analytics – are leveraging disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality/ virtual reality, intelligent automation and blockchain. FabrikSpace created a Metaverse App Platform for individuals, businesses and enterprises where they can create their own metaverses in just a few clicks.

On the other hand, NetObjex leveraged Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence and is working on use cases from diamonds to cars to build smart contracts and seamless authentication.

Of the startups that graduated, three startups - Continual Engine, FireVisor, and eCommerce Insights were mentored under NetApp ExcellerateHER – a subset of the NetApp Excellerator program that focuses on mentoring and promoting women-led B2B tech startups. The global nature of the program is fuelled further by a virtual world with FireVisor being based out of Singapore, and eCommerce Insights and Continual Engine both founded in the USA, NetApp said in a press statement.

The highlight of the program however was the availability of ‘Spotlight’. With most of the startups being cloud-native, NetApp for the first time offered the participants access to Spotlight - a unique cloud cost optimization and automation solution. Spot enables average savings of up to 73 percent off the cloud compute bill, providing a huge advantage to the startups. Additionally, direct access to the Spot solution architect and implementation teams helped them further optimize their cloud usage and reap maximum benefits.

“Data is growing exponentially, and it will grow more in the next three years than it has in the last 30. With our laser-focus on innovation in the cloud, we are well positioned to offer tailored solutions irrespective of where a business’ data lives and how it is being used. With our cloud capabilities and experience, we have been mentoring tech startups with an aim to fuel innovation within the tech and startup ecosystems. We have mentored 58 startups so far and all of them have been an integral part of our journey to the cloud,” said Ravi Chhabria, managing director, NetApp India.

Madhurima Agarwal, director of engineering programs and leader, NetApp Excellerator said, “In the current cohort, we are supporting one startup on their Python review code on-prem deployment while another startup is working on an automated API’s testing POC with NetApp. We also support them with tech expertise and infra to accelerate their growth journey.”

Through the course of the program, participating startups are assigned dedicated mentors and get access to NetApp’s stakeholders including customers and investors. The tenth cohort is now open to applications, with a focus on cloud, internet of things (IoT), big data and analytics, machine learning, virtualization, data security, data management, and storage.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:37 PM IST