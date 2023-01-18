Blockchain Unicorn 5ire’s CEO Pratik Gauri conferred “Youth Icon of the Year” by Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Pratik Gauri, the CEO and co-founder of 5ire, was recognized as the "Youth Icon of the Year" at the Indian Achievers Awards for his efforts in ushering a for-benefit movement powered by a sustainable blockchain. In 2022, 5ire became one of the fastest growing blockchain unicorns in the world. It has been on the forefront of a new wave of business that links sustainability with strategic business outcomes and profitability. Gauri calls it the 5th Industrial Revolution.

The Indian Achievers Award is an award of national importance that recognizes the efforts of distinguished nationals in various domains ranging from deep tech to arts to law to culture. This award is conferred annually and presented by political and national leaders. In the past, it has seen participation from the Union Minister for Health, Union Minister for Education, Union Minister for Defense and other Union Ministers from the Prime Minister’s Cabinet.

Sh. Anurag Thakur, the Honourable Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, conferred the award to Gauri.

When asked about 5ire’s commitment to the United Nations SDGs, Gauri said, "The sustainability revolution is a collection of values centered on healthy ecosystems, economic activities, and social justice. This is why the entire 5ire project is committed to and inspired by the UN's 17 SDGs."

While emphasizing the role of technology in sustainable development, Pratik Gauri stated, "...working together and embedding technology within sustainability strategy and targets, we can all collectively make a difference… all investors and organizations must consider technology investments through a sustainability lens."

Other notable awardees include Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & MD, T-Series; Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra; Late Major Dhyan Chand, Indian Field Hockey Player; Shruti Hassan, Indian Film Actress. The award jury members included the Hon. Justice K.G Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India and former chairman, NHRC, and some of the past notable supreme court judges.

Gauri is committed to doing his all to scale the 5th Industrial Revolution. Today’s award is a reminder of the critical role his company aspires to play in shaping the India of tomorrow.