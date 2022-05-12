BLinC Invest announces final close of 100 cr Fund II

Mumbai-based venture capital firm BLinC Invest announced the final closure of BLinC Fund II, a SEBI-registered fund, on 27 April 2022. Having received strong interest and commitment from several Indian and global investors, including HNIs, Family Offices, Corporates and Institutional Investors, the Fund has been oversubscribed. Additionally, the fund sponsors have committed over 8 percent of the fund against the regulatory requirement of 2.5 percent, it said in a statement.

Last year in April, BLinC Invest announced the launch of a Rs 100-crore SEBI registered Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and its first close of Rs 30 crore. The Fund has also made its first investment in an Insurtech startup, Vital, and led its series A round, it added.

BLinC Fund II

BLinC Fund II primary objective is to invest early and help them achieve future scale. The company has structured simple criteria to chart out startups for funding- it will offer investment assistance to all early-stage Indian EdTech and FinTech companies with a ready product, 2 crore+ revenue and multiple market validation. These firms must also show evidence of market potential (at least $1Billion) and an ability to have global dominance, it said.

On the back of BLinC Fund II, the company strives to make 5-7 investments in the range of INR 10-20 Cr. The Fund takes a co-founder approach with its investments by working very closely with the portfolio company management teams to help them scale. The Fund will also leverage the rich industry experience of its advisory board to empower the portfolio companies to make informed investment and management decisions, it said.

Amit Ratanpal, Founder and MD of BLinC Invest, said, “Technology has emerged to be the key enabler to the success of these early-stage companies, and we believe these two sectors show the most potential from a perspective of scale and profitability in light of the monumental positive impact that they have on their users and their lives.”

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:41 PM IST