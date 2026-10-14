Blackstone Plans To Double India Investments To $100 Billion In Five Years

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Global investment firm Blackstone plans to double its investments in India to $100 billion over the next five years from the current $50 billion, reflecting its confidence in the country's long-term economic prospects.

The investment giant is exploring opportunities across real estate, digital infrastructure, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing.

As per a report by CNBC-TV18, Blackstone President Jon Gray said India's economic expansion, growing middle class and improving infrastructure continued to support the firm's investment strategy despite market volatility.

He also stressed the importance of government policies that provide clarity and certainty to foreign investors.

Eyes AI Infrastructure, Real Estate, Manufacturing

Gray said investing in India often requires companies to develop new businesses and expand capacity rather than simply acquire existing assets.

He described India as a market where investors must focus on building businesses to meet growing domestic demand.

Real estate remains a major component of Blackstone's portfolio, particularly logistics facilities, hotels and shopping centres.

The firm is also evaluating opportunities linked to artificial intelligence (AI), including data centres, cloud infrastructure and computing capacity.

Other potential investment areas include healthcare, financial services, travel and manufacturing.

Gray said Blackstone would continue identifying companies with capable management teams and supporting their expansion.

He highlighted India's workforce, technological capabilities and infrastructure development as important foundations for future growth.

Gray identified India's expanding capital markets as a significant advantage for private equity investors.

He said public listings enable investment firms to unlock value from their portfolio companies.

According to Gray, Blackstone has completed 14 initial public offerings (IPOs) in India and sponsored five of the country's six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs).

He also pointed to India's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of approximately $3,000, around one-thirtieth of the US level, as an indication of substantial economic growth potential.

When asked whether the coming century could belong to India, Gray responded positively.

The proposed expansion to $100 billion reflects Blackstone's intention to capitalise on rising demand for infrastructure, goods and services.

Its strategy combines investments in established sectors with opportunities emerging from technological transformation and increasing domestic consumption.