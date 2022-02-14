Blackstone acquires majority stake in ASK Investment Managers

Blackstone announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone have acquired a majority stake in ASK Investment Mangers Limited, one of India’s largest asset and wealth management companies, from Advent International and other sellers.

ASK is one of the leading asset and wealth managers in India catering to clients across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, and manages more than $10.6 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2021), the press statement said.

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia for Blackstone Private Equity, said: “Asset and wealth management in India is a sunrise industry benefitting from secular tailwinds including the financialization of household savings and an emerging wealthy population seeking personalized financial advice and products. We are excited to partner with ASK in the next phase of its journey.”

Sameer Koticha, Founder Promoter & Chairman, ASK, said: "We are excited about the investment from Blackstone, as a long-term strategic partner. Blackstone’s global reach and deep knowledge of the financial services sector will further strengthen our asset and wealth management businesses and help us grow significantly."

Sunil Rohokale, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ASK, said: “We have built our business with industry-defining products and client-centricity. We are excited to partner with Blackstone in the ASK 2.0 journey to further enhance our capabilities. The existing leadership team will continue to drive us forward, in alignment with our core values. We will continue to bring relevant products and solutions to our customers. We plan to expand our geographic reach to 30+ cities in India as well as in select international markets. We will leverage Blackstone’s global network as a leading alternate asset manager to scale ASK’s various business lines.”

Nomura acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ASK and Advent on the transaction. KPMG and AZB & Partners acted as advisors to ASK. BCG, Ernst & Young, Moelis, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Trilegal acted as advisors to Blackstone.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:26 PM IST