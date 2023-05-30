Investor BlackRock slashes Byju's fair value by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran | Image credit: Wikipedia

After losses skyrocketed due to a change in the method of calculating revenues, India's edtech giant Byju's had to lay off 1,500 people. Following the setbacks, 2023 got worse for Byju's after the Enforcement Directorate raided its offices.

Now Amercian investment firm BlackRock has slashed the Indian unicorn's fair value by 62 per cent, which is its second such move in less than six months.

With a 1 per cent equity in the startup, BlackRock has estimated the fair value of Byju's at $8.4 billion as of March 2023.

The firm also cut down the edtech platform's valuation from $22 billion to $11.5 billion in April.