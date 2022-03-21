Bizongo acquires Clean Slate, to equip more than 100 cloud factories in India by 2023

Bizongo, full stack B2B trade enablement platform, has announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based IoT and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) solutions provider Clean Slate Technologies.

Through this acquisition, Bizongo aims to equip more than 100 Indian factories with its IoT powered cloud factory solution by 2023. Clean Slate’s team including Siddharth Desai, Mayank Sharma, and Anubhaw Kumar will join Bizongo.

The tech platform plans to integrate Clean Slate’s asset, goods, and people tracking features and sensors to generate data and insights about the operations of the factory.

The IoT powered cloud factory will increase production visibility for MSMEs and their domestic as well as international customers. Bizongo plans to deploy the cloud factory solution at three sites by July 2022, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Bombay and SRM Chennai alumni, Mayank Sharma, Siddharth Desai and Anubhaw Kumar, Clean Slate is a Mumbai based bootstrapped startup. Clean Slate’s proprietary technologies Kreto sensors and inLocate (tracking software engine), have enabled large industrial firms across automotive, films and packaging, metals and Engineering to securely and efficiently embark on their digital transformation journey.

The recent global microeconomics along with the pandemic has brought a mixed bag of challenges for the manufacturing industry. Supply chain disruptions, increased input costs, travel restriction, and social distancing on assembly lines necessitated manufacturers to adopt innovative technologies at scale.

The acquisition will enable Bizongo to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and provide local manufacturers access to automation and real time data analytics, which is critical for increasing their throughput, the statement added. The inter-connectivity between machinery will help small and medium manufacturers to limit supply chain disruptions, optimize production, and reduce time and effort in raising invoices and undertaking collections. This in turn will empower manufacturers to boost exports, compete with global competitors and add value differentiation by giving live visibility to customers, it added.

Ankit Tomar, Co-Founder and CTO, Bizongo said, “With the acquisition of Clean Slate, we aim to empower and enable manufacturers across India to achieve their potential. As we embark on this new journey, we are excited to welcome the Clean Slate team to the Bizongo family.”

Siddharth Desai, Co-Founder and CEO, Clean Slate said, “We are very excited with the natural synergies and collective vision of Bizongo and Clean Slate. Bizongo shares our mission-driven culture to enable Indian manufacturers with deep-tech digital technologies that are Made in India. Bizongo's emphasis on organizational culture and solving the customers' complex challenges will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.”

Following its Series-D funding in December 2021, Bizongo announced the launch of India’s first IOT enabled cloud factory for made-to-order goods.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:27 PM IST