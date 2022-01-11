Bizongo acquihires Bengaluru-based edtech Hexa

B2B ecommerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo, announced today the acquihire of Bengaluru based Hexa, a cloud platform for college placements. This is the first-ever acquihire by the B2B SaaS platform, as it gears to innovate and launch new products in the made-to-order segment in the coming months.

Hexa co-founder Shubam Goyal, Head of Product, will join Bizongo as Senior Product Manager and Sushmita Chavan, Head of Business Operations at Hexa will join as Product Intelligence Specialist along with six other team members.

Ankit Tomar, Co-Founder and CTO at Bizongo said, “Hexa’s team has demonstrated a unique ability to stay true to their core – build technology solutions that bring a complete transformation to hitherto manual and time-consuming processes. We are excited to have Shubam, Sushmita and the team to drive Bizongo’s vision of championing digital transformation in the B2B customized goods segment. Their passion and entrepreneurial mindset is a perfect match for our team.”

Bizongo aims to add close to 100 people across its product, engineering and sales team by December 2022. The technology company is actively looking at acquihire as a way to strengthen its workforce.

Shubam Goyal, Co-founder at Hexa said, “We have always believed in building products that solve some critical human challenges, and with Hexa we have been fairly successful. We believe our team will add a lot of value to Bizongo.”

Started in April 2020, Hexa is a cloud platform to increase placement ratio at the colleges. The startup prepares students with industry ready skills and powers colleges to connect with more companies for campus hiring.

Sushmita Chavan, Co-founder at Hexa said, “We are very happy to join Bizongo’s team. Hexa has always believed in being a cohesive bunch of innovators and the acquihire has given us a chance to continue working as a team together.”

In their 10-month journey Hexa has partnered with over 25 colleges, over 10 partner companies and onboarded 15,000 students on its platform.

Bizongo’s acquihire follows its fund raise of $110 mn in its Series D round led by New York based Tiger Global Management. The B2B SaaS has underlined strengthening its product and engineering team as one of the core areas to deploy the fresh capital.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:43 AM IST