Bitcoin touches new high: Trade above USD 47,000 after Elon Musk’s Tesla invests in the cryptocurrency

All thanks to Tesla, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has touched new levels at USD 47,513.57 per BTC. This new surge in Bitcoin was after Elon Musk's Tesla announced it invested USD 1.5 billion in the digital currency. There are reports suggesting that the company at some point will accept BTC as the currency.

Within 24 hours, the currency soared from USD 39, 273 per BTC to USD 47, 200 per piece. It went up by over 21 per cent, according to Coindesk. The market capital of this asset class stand at USD 873.03 billion. In less than 24 hours in the Coindesk, around USD 14.80 billion was transacted.

At 11.40 pm IST, BTC was trading at USD 46,713.32. This digital currency is up by around 50 per cent since the start of the year. On February 9, BTC was traded at USD 10,168 per piece.

Another cryptocurrency that had been in the news was Dogecoin, which again gained momentum, due to a series of tweets by billionaire Elon Musk. It is priced at USD 0.081 per piece. It saw a rise of 13.36 per cent in the last 24 hours.