 Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'

Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'

Most recently, the governor of the central bank of one of the largest economies in the world, India, spoke on the matter, reiterating his concerns. Reserve Bank of India governor, Shaktikanta Das, said that crypto currencies would bring about huge risks to financial and monetary stability.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FIle Photo

Bitcoin and other cryptocoins have been at the forefront of the current revolution that was pioneered by individuals who aspired to transact in an untethered world, outside of regulation.

Bitcoin, like other currencies, including Doge Coin, Ethereum, Solana and Ripple has seen crests and troughs in the recent past. Bitcoin, however, appears to have found its mojo, scaling to new heights.

RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over Crypto

This comes amidst scepticism over the reliability of such a venture in real-world economics. Many authorities and central banks around the world have often issued warnings over apparent danger from crypto.

FPJ Shorts
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Canada Made Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions: Report
Canada Made Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions: Report
GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here
GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee Activates Mock Test Links—Start Practicing Today; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Cracks Widen In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Clash Over Allocation of Seats
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Cracks Widen In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Clash Over Allocation of Seats
Read Also
Cryptocurrencies Pose Huge Risks To Financial Stability: RBI Governor
article-image

Most recently, the governor of the central bank of one of the largest economies in the world, India, spoke on the matter, reiterating his concerns. Reserve Bank of India governor, Shaktikanta Das, said that crypto currencies would bring about huge risks to financial and monetary stability.

In a statement, Das said, "I am actually of the opinion that this is something that should not be allowed to dominate the financial system. Because it has huge financial stability risks and huge monetary stability risks, it also poses risks to the banking system."

This comes at a time when major cryptocurrencies are having a hot-and-cold period with a decline in the recent past. Meanwhile, the biggest name of them all, Bitcoin, has been experiencing a major wave of gain.

Read Also
Bitcoin Skyrockets To $62,800 Following Former US President Donald Trump Rally Shooting
article-image

Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency has made gains of over 3.13 per cent or Rs 1,71,104.20, in the past month of trade.

This has taken the overall value of this cryptocurrency to a total of Rs 56,45,514.95, which means that a single Bitcoin is worth more than Rs 56 lakh.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies have not had the best past month of trade, as some of them have seen a dip in their value.

Ripple

The cryptocurrency Ripple has suffered a major decline of 11.86 per cent or Rs 5.82, in the past month.

This has brought down the overall value of this particular crypto to Rs 43.28 per Ripple.

Ethereum

Another big name, arguably the second biggest name after Bitcoin, Ethereum has also seen a major decline in its value over the past month.

Ethereum has declined by 5.58 per cent or Rs 12,313.53, taking the overall value to Rs 2,08,534.16 per Ethereum.

Dogecoin

Another popular name, what started a joke or meme coin, Dogecoin has seen some positive growth at its end.

Read Also
Vedanta To invest ₹1 Lakh Crore In Odisha, 2 Lakh New Employment Opportunity: A Major Boost To The...
article-image

This crypto has gained 17.13 per cent or Rs 1.70, jumping to Rs 11.60 per Dogecoin in the past month.

Some of the reason attributed to this rise is the rise in global uncertainty and traditional assets and their procurement that are largely connected to or 'tethered' to changing circumstances. In addition, the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House as the US president has also boosted Bitcoin. Trump has often vowed to defend against any deregulation from the USSEC, adding to the appeal of Bitcoin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'

Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'

Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week

Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week

'Inadmissible Aliens': Tesla Boss Elon Musk Espouses Dereogatory Post Against Haitian Immigrants In...

'Inadmissible Aliens': Tesla Boss Elon Musk Espouses Dereogatory Post Against Haitian Immigrants In...

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Receives Award For A+ Grade In Central Bank Report Cards 2024 In USA

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Receives Award For A+ Grade In Central Bank Report Cards 2024 In USA

NAREDCO Maharashtra's Panel Discussion Sheds Light On Property Redevelopment Needs

NAREDCO Maharashtra's Panel Discussion Sheds Light On Property Redevelopment Needs