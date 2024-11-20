 Bitcoin Price Marks New Milestone Of $94,000; Trump Bump Propells The Crypto To Record High
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBitcoin Price Marks New Milestone Of $94,000; Trump Bump Propells The Crypto To Record High

Bitcoin Price Marks New Milestone Of $94,000; Trump Bump Propells The Crypto To Record High

The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin indicates that investors are interested in adding digital assets like cryptocurrency to their portfolio because of the potential for large returns.

Vikrant DUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

Bitcoin broke through the USD 93,000 barrier on wednesday, setting new records that increased hope that the popular cryptocurrency would soon approach the USD 100,000 mark.

Bitcoin reached a new high of USD 94,039.63 per bitcoin earlier in the day and increased 3.5 per cent to USD 93,943.26 on wednesday.

Last week, Bitcoin saw a roughly 11 per cent increase, reaching an all-time high of almost USD 93,500. The victory of pro-crypto Donald Trump in the US presidential election served as the rally's reason for optimism.

Reasons behind rally

FPJ Shorts
Singer Shekhar Ravjiani Revealed His Battle With Left Vocal Chord Paresis: Know What It Is And How It Affected His Mental Health
Singer Shekhar Ravjiani Revealed His Battle With Left Vocal Chord Paresis: Know What It Is And How It Affected His Mental Health
Guyana & Barbados To Confer Top National Awards On PM Modi, Taking His Tally To 19 International Honors
Guyana & Barbados To Confer Top National Awards On PM Modi, Taking His Tally To 19 International Honors
'It Does Not Guarantee Me Success': All-Rounder Mitchell Marsh Opens About The Failures And How He Worked On His Game
'It Does Not Guarantee Me Success': All-Rounder Mitchell Marsh Opens About The Failures And How He Worked On His Game
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Casts Vote With Family At Polling Booth In Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi; Urges Voter Participation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Casts Vote With Family At Polling Booth In Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi; Urges Voter Participation

Elon Musk, backed Doge, a meme coin, which helped other altcoins do better as well. Today, DOGE now stands for the proposed Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk is expected to head after the January 20 inauguration of the Trump administration.

After enduring numerous setbacks, including hacks, frauds, and outright bans by authorities, Bitcoin appears to be hadlling everything well. People were critical of it because of the high gas fees on the platforms and the amount of fuel required to mine one bitcoin.

Crypto markets on high

Trump's pledged support for digital assets has propelled cryptocurrencies since his victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections in November of that year.

According to CoinGecko, traders are keeping an eye out for less stringent regulations, and the growing excitement has driven the global cryptocurrency market value to USD 3.2 trillion, a record high.

How safe is crypto investment?

The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin indicates that investors are interested in adding digital assets like cryptocurrency to their portfolio because of the potential for large returns. Also, they are easily accessible in different places. It also falls into a regulatory gray area due to a lack of oversight.

Read Also
Has Trump Bump Vanished? S&P 500 & Nasdaq Recover From Dimming Of Trump Effect; Dow Jones Still...
article-image

Trading platforms continue to be vulnerable even though the blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies promises security. This is another significant disadvantage. For example, in July, a cyberattack cost the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX more than USD 230 million. deals and enhance the mood of the market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bitcoin Price Marks New Milestone Of $94,000; Trump Bump Propells The Crypto To Record High

Bitcoin Price Marks New Milestone Of $94,000; Trump Bump Propells The Crypto To Record High

Magnificent Seven Companies Surge Amid Apparent Slowdown, Nvidia Leads The Charge

Magnificent Seven Companies Surge Amid Apparent Slowdown, Nvidia Leads The Charge

400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore

400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore

Maharashtra Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts His Vote In Mumbai

Maharashtra Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts His Vote In Mumbai

Has Trump Bump Vanished? S&P 500 & Nasdaq Recover From Dimming Of Trump Effect; Dow Jones Still...

Has Trump Bump Vanished? S&P 500 & Nasdaq Recover From Dimming Of Trump Effect; Dow Jones Still...