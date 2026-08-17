Bitcoin ETFs See $390 Million Weekly Outflows As Investor Sentiment Turns Cautious

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US witnessed their biggest weekly withdrawals since late June, signalling renewed caution among investors after a strong beginning to August.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the 13 US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $389.7 million during the week of August 10.

The reversal came after the funds attracted $853.5 million in the previous week. The first week of August had delivered the strongest weekly inflows since April.

Bitcoin ETF flows reverse after strong August start

The shift in ETF flows reflects weakening sentiment around Bitcoin, according to market observers. Bitcoin has struggled to regain momentum, trading around $63,000, roughly 50% below its record high reached in October last year.

Concerns that interest rates could remain elevated are weighing on risk appetite, while a lack of progress on the proposed US Clarity Act, which seeks to establish a regulatory framework for the crypto market, has added to investor uncertainty.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have become a major route for traditional investors seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency without directly purchasing or storing Bitcoin. As a result, their fund flows are closely watched as an indicator of institutional demand.

Cold wallet hack briefly boosts ETF appeal

The strong ETF inflows earlier in August followed a security incident involving Coldcard-branded offline wallets produced by Toronto-based Coinkite. A vulnerability reportedly made the generation of some Coldcard keys predictable, raising concerns about the security of hardware wallets.

The incident temporarily strengthened the argument for gaining Bitcoin exposure through regulated financial products rather than directly holding the underlying asset.

Bitcoin itself remained largely range-bound last week, moving within roughly a 2% range. Its implied volatility index, which uses options prices to estimate expected 30-day price swings, stood around 37 on Monday, below its average for the year and well below its February peak of 82.2.

With ETFs now representing a significant channel for institutional Bitcoin investment, sustained outflows could put additional pressure on the cryptocurrency's price and liquidity if other sources of demand remain weak.