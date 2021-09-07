Birlasoft announces global, strategic partnership with Freshworks Inc.

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the $2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group; a global enterprise digital and IT Services, and Freshworks Inc., software company, announced their global, strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprises provide enhanced customer experience management services to customers through new-age digital transformation solutions.

Birlasoft will partner with Freshworks to provide businesses with products to delight their customers and employees.

Vice President, Ashutosh Mankar, Infrastructure and Cloud Technology Services, Birlasoft, said, “Our strategic partnership with Freshworks Inc. will act as a safe springboard for customers who are keen to reimagine customer experiences, strengthen relationship management, and reap benefits from agile digital transformation programs.”

“We take a fresh approach to building software that helps businesses of all sizes easily delight their customers and employees. Birlasoft’s expertise in creating world-class digital transformation solutions makes them a natural partner for our modern customer relationship and IT service management software.” said Hervé Danzelaud, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Freshworks.

This partnership will focus on developing capabilities and innovative, niche-industry solutions to help enterprise clients address their transformation challenges and drive value and success at scale, it said in a press release.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:56 PM IST