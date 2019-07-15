Birla Fashion snaps up ethnic wear brand Finesse for Rs 60 cr

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has acquired 51% stake in ethnic wear brand Finesse International Design promoted by designers Shantanu and Nikhil for Rs 60 crore.

Finesse is engaged in bespoke occasion and ceremonial contemporary apparel for men and women and hawks them under the label of Shantanu & Nikhil.

Ethnic wear is a large segment in the domestic fashion market and we have identified it as an important growth opportunity. With the acquisition of Shantanu & Nikhil we hope to grow our existing couture business apart from launching new pret lines to extend the reach, Birla Fashion managing director Ashish Dikshit said in a statement.

In June, the company had said it would acquire ethnic wear brands Jaypore and TG Apparel & Decor. Birla Fashion had revenue of Rs 8,118 crore spanning retail space of 7.5 million sqft as of March 2019 and has leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England in its portfolio.