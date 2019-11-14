Birla echoes Nick Read, favours insolvency for Vodafone Idea

After Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read termed the current situation for their joint venture with Idea as “critical”, Aditya Birla Group is also likely heading towards insolvency if the company continues its losses.

"Financially there's been a heavy burden through unsupportive regulation, excessive taxes and on top of that we got the negative supreme court decision," Read said on Tuesday.

The company has to pay AGR worth Rs 39,000 crore after the Supreme Court order of October 24 which upheld the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) definition of the fee calculation. It includes Rs 28,000 crore towards additional license fee and Rs 11,000 crore towards spectrum usage.