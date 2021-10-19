Biotech startup Mestastop Solutions raises Rs 1.3 cr Seed round from CIIE.CO, others

Bengaluru-based Biotechnology startup Mestastop Solutions Pvt. Ltd has raised a new Rs 1.3 crores Seed funding round, led by CIIE.CO, including participation from IKP Knowledge Park and Angels.

Mestastop will use the funding to scale its AI-based platform METSCAN, which characterizes cancer cells using patient data samples and their assay panels to understand the cell behaviour.

It will also use the funds raised for running PoC animal model studies to validate proof of concept for Cancer drug discovery and repurposing.

Founded in the year 2018, the startup brings together a cross-functional team, trained in discovery, diagnostics and AI, supported by the state-of-the-art infrastructure available in the country's best bioscience incubators. Dr Arnab Roy Chowdhury and his wife Dr Debabani Roy Chowdhury are the brains behind Mestastop which looks at bringing a revolution in cancer treatment, according to a press release.

Cancer metastasis, a complex biological process, is responsible for 90 percent of cancer-related deaths. According to Emergen Research 2020 report, the Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market is projected to be worth $111.16 billion by 2027.

Mestastop is creating a cancer metastasis focused platform which uses wet lab biology and predictive analytics to identify and distinguish unique properties of metastasis and leverage them for drug discovery and patient treatment.

Mestastop has mimicked metastasis biology in multiple steps, each being represented by a cell-based functional assay. Summatively, these assays provide a biological model that will expedite the in vitro drug discovery efforts against metastasis. The colorectal and triple negative breast cancer-based platform is ready and Mestastop is normalizing the colorectal platform with patient sample data.

Dr Arnab Roy Chowdhury, Founder & CEO, Mestastop said, “We have successfully created tools and platforms to decipher this biology, translated it with patient data, and then into animal models completing our first phase. Now we endeavour on the bigger journey of using these tools for first-in-class metastasis drug discovery and predictive diagnostics, that will give terminal cancer patients a second shot at life, further reinforcing India’s image as one of the pioneering innovation hubs in the Biotech world.”

Currently, the company has initiated testing patient data samples as well as animal model validation. In addition to this, one international patent has been filed and another provisional patent is currently being drafted.

“Globally, there are several startups focusing on cancer diagnostics and drug discovery. Mestastop is creating a niche for itself using assay and genetically engineered cell-based approaches to develop an AI-based platform to predict metastasis and we are delighted to partner with them on this journey,” waid Chintan Antani, AVP, Seed Investments, CIIE.CO.

Previously the company also received an investment from Vistari Ventures and Mumbai Angels.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:21 PM IST