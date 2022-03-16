Bioenergy tech firm GPS Renewables raises Series B funding from Neev Fund II

GPS Renewables, a Bengaluru-based bioenergy technology firm, has announced it has closed its Series B funding from Neev Fund II, managed by SBICap Ventures.

The latest round of funding will be used towards R&D and to support GPS Renewables’ next phase of growth and expansion.

With the current round, GPS has cumulatively raised close to $20 million in the form of equity. The earlier round was led by Netherlands based Hivos-Triodos Fund and Hyderabad-based Caspian Impact Investments in September 2020.

GPS Renewables started off with a captive biogas product called the ‘BioUrja’. Today, the company has 100+ BioUrja installations across South Asia, with Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Bosch, Cummins, Saint Gobain, Reliance, and several other leading hospitality chains such as Oberoi, Taj, ITC, Marriott, Hyatt and Accor Groups as clients. The Company has successfully expanded its capacity by over 5000x over the last couple of years, thereby positioning itself as the go-to project integrator in the bioenergy space, covering BioCNG, Bioethanol and Green Hydrogen, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the investment, Mainak Chakraborty, Co-founder and CEO of GPS Renewables, said, “Untreated organic waste streams, ranging from urban waste to paddy straw, are one of the biggest contributors to global warming and it poses serious health concerns for the current and future generations alike. Climate positive solutions to these problems are the need of the hour, and that’s where GPS’ bioenergy solutions suite comes in. We are excited to partner with Neev II as we further strengthen our mission towards making the world cleaner and more sustainable. This partnership will help accelerate our growth while capitalising on the organic feedstock to bioenergy market.”

Manav Bansal, CIO, Neev Funds, said, “This investment into GPS resonates with our mission to decarbonise and to support the next generation of climate entrepreneurs.”

Akshay Panth, Principal, Neev Funds, said, “Neev is proud to partner with GPS in their journey to help the world transition to a more sustainable way of living.”

