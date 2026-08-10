Biodeal Pharmaceuticals Raises ₹385 Crore From RMB Capitalworks For Expansion And R&D

Biodeal Pharmaceuticals secured Rs 385 crore from RMB Capitalworks to support expansion plans and research and development activities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: Biodeal Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced a Rs 385 crore investment from RMB Capitalworks for business expansion and research and development activities.

This is the first equity raise by the two-decade-old Biodeal, a contract development and manufacturing organisation. RMB, a unit of South African lender FirstRand Bank, will get an undisclosed stake in the company.

Expansion And R&D Plans

Anurag Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Biodeal, said the company plans to expand into new segments and undertake research and development activities for new molecules.

RMB Capitalworks Managing Partner Anshuman Malur said healthcare is a core focus for the platform, adding that Biodeal, with its passionate founders, fits the investment thesis of a differentiated player primed for rapid growth.

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Revenue Growth Target

Kumar said the company notched revenue of Rs 325 crore, with an operating profit margin of 20 per cent, in FY26.

It aims to increase revenue to Rs 500 crore in FY27 and, with the help of new launches and expansion that will happen after the RMB deal, take it to Rs 1,200 crore by FY30.

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