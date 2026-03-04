Biocon Invests ₹315.34 Crore In Subsidiaries Through Preference Shares, Boosting Capex

Biocon Limited has invested Rs 315,34,42,850 in its wholly owned subsidiaries Biocon Biosphere Limited and Biocon Pharma Limited through the acquisition of Optionally Convertible Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares on March 3, 2026. |

Bengaluru: Biocon is doubling down on its internal operations with fresh capital support to two key subsidiaries. The company completed the acquisition of preference shares in both entities on March 3, strengthening funding for manufacturing capacity and operational needs.

• Biocon acquired 11,53,44,285 OCRPS of Biocon Biosphere Limited (BBSL) for ₹115.34 crore.

• Biocon acquired 20,00,00,000 OCRPS of Biocon Pharma Limited (BPL) for ₹200 crore.

Biocon acquired 11,53,44,285 Optionally Convertible Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of Rs 10 each in Biocon Biosphere Limited and 20,00,00,000 similar shares in Biocon Pharma Limited. The transactions were completed on March 3, 2026. The investment ensures both subsidiaries receive financial backing to sustain ongoing operations and expansion initiatives. Biocon already holds 100 percent of the paid-up share capital of both entities, meaning the transactions reinforce internal capital allocation rather than altering ownership structure.

The total consideration for Biocon Biosphere Limited amounts to Rs 1,15,34,42,850. This includes Rs 20,00,00,000 paid in cash and Rs 95,34,42,850 converted from a loan previously extended by Biocon, along with accrued interest. For Biocon Pharma Limited, the company invested Rs 2,00,00,00,000 entirely through cash consideration. All shares were issued at an issue price of Rs 10 each, matching their face value.

Biocon indicated that the funding in Biocon Biosphere Limited will help meet ongoing business requirements, including working capital and capital expenditure. Meanwhile, the investment in Biocon Pharma Limited is intended to support general corporate needs and operational expansion. The subsidiaries operate within the pharmaceutical sector, focusing on manufacturing APIs, generic formulations and other drug products for global markets.

Biocon Biosphere Limited, incorporated on December 24, 2019, focuses on pharmaceutical manufacturing, including APIs and generic formulations, supported by greenfield facilities in Vizag and Bengaluru. Its turnover rose to Rs 130 Mn in FY 2024-25. Biocon Pharma Limited, incorporated on October 31, 2014, develops and manufactures generic formulations for markets such as the United States, Europe, and other international regions. The subsidiary reported turnover of Rs 9,825 Mn in FY 2024-25.

Biocon’s latest investment highlights its strategy of strengthening internal capabilities through targeted capital allocation to key subsidiaries supporting manufacturing and global generics operations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in Biocon Limited’s regulatory filing dated March 3, 2026. It does not include analysis or data from any external sources.