Biocon chief fears vaccines remain in warehouses instead of being jabbed into peoples’ arms

Biocon Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed concern over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. She stated that maybe these vaccines are just lying in the warehouse rather than reaching people. She feels this lacuna can only be addressed by bringing in better transparency.

Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet on Tuesday while tagging the Health Ministry, wrote, “Very concerned about why vaccines are in such short supply. Can we please know where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? @MoHFW_INDIA We need better transparency to avoid the suspense. If a timetable of supplies is made public people can patiently wait their turn."