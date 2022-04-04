Binance hires ex Microsoft, Agoda product and engineering execs to bring Web3 to the masses

Binance, the blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest ecosystem, today announced it has appointed Rohit Wad, former Corporate VP at Microsoft, as its CTO, and Mayur Kamat, former Agoda VP of Product, as Head of Product, it said in a press statement.

Wad will be responsible for engineering scalable, compliant and fast Web3 services and solutions. He will also be responsible for ensuring the continued security, stability, and liquidity of the exchange while meeting the evolving regulatory compliance requirements across regions where the platform is available. In addition, Wad will focus on significantly expanding the engineering team to accelerate the organization’s progress.

Rohit Wad, CTO, said, “We are working on many Web3 experiences and solutions that will be transformative to billions of people, starting with the freedom of money,” said Wad. “I am excited to be able to bring the amazing advances and potential of Web3 technology to everyone.”

Kamat will lead every aspect of Binance’s product strategy, roadmap and development. He will guide the team to build products that will bring mass adoption to crypto and lower the barrier to entry to Web3 technology. Both Wad and Kamat will focus on making Web3 services more accessible and usable to everyday people and driving innovation within the Binance ecosystem.

Mayur Kamat, Head of Product, Binance said, “Less than 10 percent of the addressable internet population owns crypto assets. Our goal is to bring the benefits of Web3 technology to the masses by making the product simple enough that anyone in the world can use them, including those who are new to it.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:06 AM IST