Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board's board of directors

Washington: Bill Gates, the world's second-richest person, has announced that he was stepping down from the board of directors of Microsoft, the company he co-founded in 1975 with the late Paul Allen.

"I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve - Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway - to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change," Gates said via LinkedIn on Friday.

"The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step," Gates said. After leading Microsoft as CEO for the first 25 years of its existence, Gates left the job in 2000 in favour of Steve Ballmer, who was in turn succeeded by Satya Nadella in 2014, Efe news reported.