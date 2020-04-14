Biggest lockdown may have cost Rs 7-8 lakh crore to Indian economy

NEW DELHI: The world's biggest lockdown that shut a majority of the factories and businesses, suspended flights, stopped trains and restricted movement of vehicles and people, may have cost the Indian economy Rs 7-8 lakh crore during the 21-day period, analysts and industry bodies said.

With the intent to contain the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with effect from March 25 announced a nationwide complete lockdown that brought as much as 70 per cent of economic activity, investment, exports and discretionary consumption to a standstill.

Only essential goods and services such as agriculture, mining, utility services, some financial and IT services and public services were allowed to operate.

Stating that the pandemic came at the most inopportune time for India whose economy was showing signs of recovery after bold fiscal/monetary measures, Centrum Institutional Research said the country again stares at the possibility of low single digit growth for FY2021 (April 2020 to March 2021). "Nationwide complete lockdown is likely to shave off at least Rs 7-8 trillion," it said.

Acute Ratings & Research Ltd earlier this month estimated that the lockdown will cost the Indian economy almost USD 4.64 billion (over Rs 35,000 crore) every day and the entire 21-day lockdown will result in a GDP loss of almost USD 98 billion (about Rs 7.5 lakh crore).

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has not only disrupted the global economy but also triggered a partial shutdown in many parts of India from early March and an almost complete shutdown from March 25.

"While the countrywide shutdown is scheduled to be lifted from April 15, 2020, the risks of prolonged disruption in economic activities exist depending on the intensity of the outbreak," the credit rating agency said. The sectors that are most severely impacted are transport, hotel, restaurant, and real estate activities.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to detail the post-lockdown scenario in an address to the nation on Tuesday morning. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) secretary-general Naveen Gupta said the accumulated losses to truckers during the first 15 days of lockdown were about Rs 35,200 crore given an average Rs 2,200 loss to per truck per day.