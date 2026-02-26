Big Relief For Sahara Investors: Refund Limit Raised To ₹10 Lakh, Investors Can Reapply Online After November 19, 2025 With Corrected Details

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the pleas of Sahara Group employees seeking overdue salaries. | The government has raised the Sahara refund claim limit from ₹50,000 to ₹10 lakh, effective November 19, 2025.

New Delhi: If you had invested money in any scheme of Sahara India and have not yet received your refund, there is important relief for you. The government has increased the refund claim limit to ₹10 lakh. Earlier, investors could claim only up to ₹50,000.

According to the official website, the facility to claim up to ₹10 lakh started from November 19, 2025. This gives another opportunity to lakhs of investors who were waiting for higher refunds.

Fresh Chance To Reapply On Portal

The Central government has reopened the Sahara Refund Portal for resubmission of claims. Investors whose earlier applications were rejected due to mistakes or missing documents can now correct the errors and submit the claim again.

Those who have already filed a claim can reapply after 45 days. If there were errors in personal details, unclear documents, or incorrect bank information, these can now be corrected. The entire process is online through the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.

The government said that properly resubmitted claims will be verified and processed within 45 working days.

What Investors Should Be Careful About?

While applying, investors must fill in all details carefully. Aadhaar number, mobile number and bank account details must be correct. If wrong information is given again, the claim may get delayed.

Investors who had earlier applied for up to ₹50,000 should check their claim status after 45 days before submitting a fresh request.

For technical help, investors can contact the portal helpline numbers 011-20909044 and 011-20909045.

Money In Sahara–SEBI Account

As per government estimates, around ₹26,000 crore is lying in the Sahara–SEBI account, out of which ₹5,000 crore was kept aside for refunds. In 2022, the government had informed that nearly 13 crore investors had invested in Sahara group companies, with more than ₹1.12 lakh crore stuck.

The new move aims to speed up refunds and provide relief to affected investors.