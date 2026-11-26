Jet Airways

In a major relief for employees of the grounded Jet Airways, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved the disbursement of gratuity payments along with interest within two weeks, marking a significant victory for the airline's former staff after a seven-year legal battle.

The total payout is estimated at approximately ₹480 crore. However, a detailed copy of the appellate tribunal's order is awaited.

Read Also Jet Airways Liquidator Moves NCLAT To Recover ₹873 Crore From Boeing Over Undelivered Aircraft

Jet Airways Employees To Receive Gratuity Directly In Bank Accounts

Under the tribunal's directions, gratuity payments will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible employees.

Provident fund (PF) contributions, meanwhile, will be deposited into the respective employees' accounts through the provident fund office.

Gratuity is a retirement benefit that employees generally become eligible to receive after completing five years of service. The payment amount is calculated based on their last-drawn salary and length of service.

Under the provident fund framework, employees and employers generally contribute 12% of basic pay every month. The accumulated corpus earns interest, subject to applicable taxation provisions.

The tribunal's decision represents a major development in the prolonged efforts of Jet Airways employees to secure their outstanding statutory employment benefits.

Jet Airways Liquidation And Supreme Court's 2024 Verdict

Jet Airways ceased flight operations in April 2019, leaving employees engaged in a prolonged legal battle to recover their dues.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court directed the liquidation of the defunct airline's assets, overturning an earlier appellate tribunal decision that had upheld its resolution plan.

The apex court exercised its extraordinary constitutional powers under Article 142 to set aside the decision permitting the transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to a consortium without the full payment of outstanding dues to creditors.

The latest NCLAT decision marks an important development in the airline's liquidation proceedings, particularly concerning the settlement of employee-related liabilities.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!