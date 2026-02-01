Big Push For Semiconductors & Rare Earths, 350 Reforms Announced To Boost Economic Growth

Major Announcement on Semiconductors and Rare Earth Minerals. |

New Delhi: The government has made a big announcement to strengthen India’s position in the global technology and manufacturing space. A strong focus will now be placed on semiconductors and rare earth minerals. These two sectors are considered very important for the future, especially for electronics, electric vehicles, defence, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure.

Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all modern devices such as smartphones, computers, cars, and industrial machines. Rare earth minerals are used in batteries, wind turbines, electric motors, and defence equipment. By promoting domestic production, the government aims to reduce dependence on imports and make India self-reliant in these critical sectors.

Focus on Becoming a Global Manufacturing and Pharma Hub

Another major goal is to turn India into a global manufacturing and pharmaceutical hub. The government wants more global companies to manufacture their products in India instead of depending on other countries.

Special attention is being given to the pharmaceutical sector, where India already has a strong presence. The aim is to increase exports, improve research and development, and create more high-quality jobs. This move is expected to strengthen India’s position in global supply chains and boost long-term economic growth.

350 Reforms Implemented Since August 15

The government has stated that more than 350 reforms have been implemented since August 15. These reforms cover many areas such as business rules, digital systems, government approvals, and public services.

The main objective of these reforms is to make life easier for businesses and citizens. By reducing paperwork, speeding up approvals, and improving transparency, the government wants to create a more business-friendly environment. This is expected to encourage investment, support startups, and improve productivity across sectors.

Three Key Duties for Economic Growth

To support long-term economic growth, the government has identified three main duties or priorities. These duties focus on building strong infrastructure, promoting innovation, and improving skills among workers.

The first duty is to invest in modern infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports, digital networks, and energy systems. The second duty is to promote innovation through technology, research, and startups. The third duty is to focus on human capital by improving education, training, and employment opportunities.

Together, these three duties aim to create a strong foundation for sustainable growth. The government believes that by combining reforms, manufacturing push, and technology development, India can achieve faster growth and become a leading global economic power.