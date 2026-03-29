Big Change In Digital Payments from April 1, RBI Makes 2FA Mandatory — More Security For UPI & Cards but Transactions May Take Slightly Longer

RBI has made two-factor authentication mandatory for all digital payments from April 1, 2026. | IANS

Mumbai: From April 1, 2026, digital payments in India will become more secure as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made two-factor authentication (2FA) compulsory. This rule will apply to all types of digital payments, including UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and mobile wallets.

What is Changing for Users

Till now, many transactions were completed using just an OTP (one-time password). But under the new rules, OTP alone will not be enough.

Users will now need at least two layers of verification, such as:

- OTP + PIN

- OTP + password

- OTP + biometric (fingerprint/face ID)

- Token-based authentication

This means payments may take a few extra seconds to complete.

Why RBI Took This Step?

The RBI introduced this change due to rising online fraud cases like phishing and SIM swap scams. In many cases, fraudsters were able to misuse OTP-based systems.

By adding another layer of security, the RBI aims to reduce unauthorised transactions and make digital payments safer for users.

Impact on Everyday Transactions

For regular users, the experience will remain mostly smooth, especially on trusted devices. However, for:

- New devices

- High-value transactions

there may be extra verification steps, which could slightly increase transaction time.

Read Also India Reports ₹805 Crore UPI Fraud Till Nov FY26 Amid Rising Digital Payments

Smart, Risk-Based System

The new system will also follow a risk-based approach. This means:

- Low-risk transactions may have fewer checks

- High-risk transactions will need stronger authentication

This will help balance convenience and safety.

More Responsibility on Banks

The RBI has also increased accountability for banks and payment platforms. If a fraud happens due to system failure, banks may have to compensate customers.

This is expected to improve customer protection and ensure faster resolution of complaints.

Read Also India Reports ₹805 Crore UPI Fraud Till Nov FY26 Amid Rising Digital Payments

What’s Next?

The RBI plans to extend similar rules to international and cross-border card payments. Full implementation of these guidelines is expected by October 2026.

While the new system may feel slightly slower, it is a big step towards making digital payments more secure and trustworthy for millions of users in India.