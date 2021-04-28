Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in 5 stocks in March quarter

Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala, also known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street has raised stake five companies and made fresh investments in two, according to data collated from AceEquity, as of April 25. Moneycontrol said the Jhunjhunwala has raised stake are Fortis Healthcare, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Pharmova, Agro Tech Foods, as well as MCX.

In March 2021, Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investmentsoffloaded shares worth nearly Rs 65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, through open market transactions. As per bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 1,205.19 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 18.17 crore.

Rare Investments offloaded 3.87 lakh scrips at a price of Rs 1,205.42 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 46.73 crore.

Jhunjhunwala has investments in private companies stretching to over a decade, and the returns he has made on his unlisted portfolio are higher than the one on listed firms.

Jhunjunwala, who is reported to be the largest individual investor in the domestic markets, said the level of taxation on the equity markets is "reasonable" given the socio-economic conditions in the country, according to a PTI report.

"I am happy to inform you that my return on the unlisted portfolio is greater than the return on my listed portfolio. There also I have long investments of 10-12 years," he said, speaking at an event in end March 2021.