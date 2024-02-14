Bhoomi RTC And Possession Certificates: Essential Elements For A Smooth Real Estate Journey

RTC stands for Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops, a document containing land records and ownership details. Also known as Pahani, it has various details about a piece of land in Karnataka, including landowner’s information, land type, soil type, crops grown, land area, location, liabilities, tenancy, floor area, etc. The Indian government launched Bhoomi RTC with the Karnataka government as part of the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). The following sections will explore the facility and its significance and understand how it smoothens the real estate journey.

What is Bhoomi RTC?

Bhoomi RTC is the Karnataka government’s initiative to digitise land records, making a possession certificate easily accessible at kiosk centres across the state. Both farmers and landowners can apply for this certificate, check mutation status, and make changes online. Bhoomi has multiple offices across the state, eliminating the need to visit physical offices. Government offices no longer need to keep physical copies of the land records, which were prone to damage and errors and inaccessible during land disputes.

Apart from digitising the land records, Bhoomi RTC also serves as a comprehensive database to plan, regulate, and access data. Applicants can easily download their possession certificate/encumbrance certificate through the portal by entering relevant details about their land.

Wide Range of Services Offered

Bhoomi RTC provides detailed RTC records or pahani of the land in question. Users can use the portal to check their RTC details, including landowner’s details, land type and area, water rate, liabilities, flood areas, nature of possession, crop cultivation, etc. The platform also offers numerous other land-related services, including the following:

● RTC or pahani status check

● Mutation registration and status check

● Revenue maps

● Dispute case registration

● Tippan

● List of new taluks

● XML RTC verification

Multi-Faceted Benefits of Using the Bhoomi RTC Portal

Using the Bhoomi RTC portal to check land records online offers multi-faceted advantages. Businesses and individuals can easily log in to the portal to find land details without visiting a government office. Services like online pahani enable easy access to the land records at a nominal fee. The Citizen Registration feature allows users to register their mobile number for SMS alerts. Other benefits of using the portal for farmers and citizens include the following:

● Acquire land records for loan application.

● Search and download RTC by entering the plot number and owner’s name

● Register for mutation and check its status

● Put a sale request

● Find crop-related data

● Claim crop insurance

● Solve land-related disputes through online pahani services

Steps to Register at Bhoomi Karnataka Portal

Follow these steps to register at the Bhoomi RTC Karnataka portal and avail of the services:

● Visit the official Karnataka Bhoomi website at https://www.landrecords.karnataka.gov.in.

● Click ‘Create account’ to reach the ‘Sign-up’ page.

● Enter the required details.

● Enter the correct captcha code.

● Click ‘Submit’ for registration.

Steps to View RTC on the Bhoomi Portal

Bhoomi RTC portal makes it easy to fetch Karnataka land records online. Follow these steps to view them:

● Visit the official Bhoomi Karnataka website.

● Click ‘Services’.

● Click on ‘View RTC and MR’.

● Fill in the required information.

● Select the village, district, taluk, hobli, etc.

● Enter the relevant RTC survey number.

● Select surnoc, hissa number and period.

● Click ‘Fetch details’.

● View RTC details on the screen.

The Convenience of Mobile App

Apart from the online portal, Bhoomi Karnataka has a mobile app that gives access to land records from an internet-enabled smartphone. Here are a few key features of the app:

● Easy Access to Land Records: Users can access land records, including survey numbers and ownership details, with just a few clicks.

● Real-Time Updates: The app sends real-time updates on any changes in the land records, keeping people informed at all times.

● No Paperwork: The app eliminates the need for physical visits to government offices or dealing with hefty paperwork.

Those looking for an easier and faster way to view land records must submit their request using the Bhoomi RTC portal or mobile app. With its convenient features and user-friendly interface, users can always keep track of their RTC again. Use this guide to browse the platform and avail the services offered.