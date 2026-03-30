BHEL Secures ₹13,500 Crore NTPC Order For 3x800 MW Telangana Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received a Notification of Award from NTPC Limited for a 3x800 MW Telangana Stage-II thermal power project. |

New Delhi: BHEL has added a major domestic power sector contract to its order book, reinforcing its role in large-scale thermal power infrastructure projects.

BHEL has been awarded the main plant package for NTPC’s Telangana Stage-II supercritical thermal power project located in Peddapalli district. The contract covers three units of 800 MW each, making it a significant addition to the company’s project pipeline in the power generation segment.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and testing of key components such as boilers, turbines, and generators. It also covers civil and structural works, highlighting BHEL’s end-to-end execution capabilities in complex power projects.

The company is required to complete the project within 62 months from the date of the Notification of Award. This long execution horizon aligns with the scale and complexity of supercritical thermal power projects.

BHEL had emerged as the successful bidder for the project in October 2024 and had already received a limited notice to proceed in November 2024 for initial engineering work. The final award confirms its position after a competitive bidding process and strengthens its domestic order inflow. The contract underscores BHEL’s continued relevance in India’s thermal power sector through large-scale, technology-intensive projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external sources.