BHEL Profit Jumps 38%, Revenue Up 40% In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced a standalone net profit of ₹381.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 38.35% increase compared to ₹276.04 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26). Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹7697.72 crore.

Year-on-Year Performance

On a year-on-year basis, BHEL's standalone net profit swung from a loss of ₹454.89 crore in Q1 FY26 to a profit of ₹381.91 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased by 40.29% to ₹7697.72 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹5486.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹7928.52 crore, against ₹12562.49 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹5672.35 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses for the same period were ₹7415.62 crore, compared to ₹10842.69 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹6279.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

Segmental Revenue

The Power segment reported revenue from operations of ₹5919.50 crore for Q1 FY27, while the Industry segment contributed ₹1778.22 crore. This compares to ₹3898.86 crore from Power and ₹1588.05 crore from Industry in Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.