BHEL bags order for renovation & modernisation of steam turbines at Ukai thermal power station in Gujarat | Image: BHEL (Representative)

BHEL announced that the company has bagged order for Renovation & Modernisation of Steam Turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat, via an exchange filing.

In the face of stiff competitive bidding, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order for the renovation & modernization (R&M) of steam turbines at Ukai thermal power station (TPS) in Gujarat.

The order valued at about Rs.300 crore, for R&M of the 200 MW Unit-3 and the 210 MW Unit-5, has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited.

Significantly, BHEL is also the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of these turbine sets which have been successfully operating for around 40 years, before being taken up for R&M.

The R&M work being undertaken by BHEL will not only extend the life and reliability of Units-3&5 at Ukai TPS, but also improve the efficiency levels of these turbines addressing the problems of technical obsolescence, thereby making them more environment friendly.

BHEL’s scope of work in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, dismantling, erection, testing and commissioning of the steam turbines and associated auxiliaries.

The equipment for the project will be supplied by BHEL’s manufacturing units at Haridwar, Trichy, Bengaluru and Bhopal while the execution on site will be undertaken by the company’s Power Sector - Western Region, Nagpur.

BHEL has successfully executed R&M projects of over 35,000 MW thermal capacity till date comprising of comprehensive R&M, retrofit works including Boiler retrofits, C&I retrofits, ESP retrofits, combustion modification packages, etc.

The company’s customers include all major Central and State utilities like NTPC, DVC, NLC, MAHAGENCO, RRVUNL, UPRVUNL, TANGEDCO, TSGENCO, APGENCO, etc.

With the vast portfolio of 1,32,000+ MW of coal-based power plants installed in the country (~57%), BHEL is the undisputed market leader in thermal utility projects as well as a lead player for R&M of old sets for achieving efficient upgradation and increase in lifespan as well as reliability.

The company with its experience of working with a wide range of customers, offers ready availability of spares and quality services along with comprehensive R&M for thermal as well as hydro sets.

