Bharti Airtel shares jump 5% after co revises prepaid plans

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday jumped 5 per cent after the company announced revisions to its prepaid plans, raising its entry-level pricing by nearly 60 per cent.

The stock jumped 5.08 per cent to close at Rs 567.90 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 5.56 per cent to Rs 570.50.

On the NSE, the stock rose by 5 per cent to close at Rs 567.90.

It was the biggest gainer on both the benchmark indices.

The telecom operator said it has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level prepaid recharge.

The company's prepaid packs would now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data, Airtel said in a statement.

"This change is in line with the company's focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel customers on entry-level recharge can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance," Airtel said.

The revision is effective from July 29, 2021.

Last week, Airtel had upgraded its postpaid plans, while earlier this week, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea (VIL), Vi Business, announced a range of new postpaid plans for corporate customers saying upgraded plans would be bundled with various benefits.