Bharat Petroleum appoints VRK Gupta as CFO

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company announced appointment of V.R.K. Gupta as Chief Financial Officer as N. Vijayagopal, Director (Finance) superannuated from the service on 31 July 2021, after more than three decades.

Gupta has been handling various functions of finance at BPCL since more than two decades now. Apart from currently heading the Corporate Treasury, he is also a board member of Fino Paytech Limited, Fino Finance Ltd and Mumbai Aviation Fuel and Farm Facility Limited.