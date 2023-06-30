 Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore

Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore

These orders are in addition to the Rs.5,900 Crore orders, which are already received. With this, BEL has in all received orders to the tune of Rs. 8,091 Crore till now in the financial year 2023-24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore | LinkedIn

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new Defence and non-Defence orders worth Rs 2,191 Crore, the company announced on Friday through an exchange filing.

Above orders are for supply of Long Range Guidance Kit with Warhead, Airborne V/UHF Jammer, Battlefield Surveillance Radar (Short Range) Upgrade, Missile Guidance Radar & Control Centre, Upgraded Radio Relay (F) with Data Modem Encryption Unit Mk II, Identify Friend or Foe Mk XII A, Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Sonar and Spares.

These orders are in addition to the Rs.5,900 Crore orders, which are already received. With this, BEL has in all received orders to the tune of Rs. 8,091 Crore till now in the financial year 2023-24.

BEL Shares

The shares of BHEL on Friday at 3:02 pm IST were at Rs 126.05, up by 4.39 percent.

Read Also
BEL, HFCL sign MoU to leverage business opportunities across Defence, Telecom & Railway sectors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal

Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal

Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore

Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore

Paytm Partners With Shriram Finance To Strengthens Loan Distribution Business To Drive Credit...

Paytm Partners With Shriram Finance To Strengthens Loan Distribution Business To Drive Credit...

Infosys, Tata Motors Stocks Surge; Drive Sensex To Fresh Highs

Infosys, Tata Motors Stocks Surge; Drive Sensex To Fresh Highs

Govt. Imposes Ban On Imports Of Cigarette Lighters Under ₹20

Govt. Imposes Ban On Imports Of Cigarette Lighters Under ₹20