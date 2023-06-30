Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore | LinkedIn

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new Defence and non-Defence orders worth Rs 2,191 Crore, the company announced on Friday through an exchange filing.

Above orders are for supply of Long Range Guidance Kit with Warhead, Airborne V/UHF Jammer, Battlefield Surveillance Radar (Short Range) Upgrade, Missile Guidance Radar & Control Centre, Upgraded Radio Relay (F) with Data Modem Encryption Unit Mk II, Identify Friend or Foe Mk XII A, Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Sonar and Spares.

These orders are in addition to the Rs.5,900 Crore orders, which are already received. With this, BEL has in all received orders to the tune of Rs. 8,091 Crore till now in the financial year 2023-24.

BEL Shares

The shares of BHEL on Friday at 3:02 pm IST were at Rs 126.05, up by 4.39 percent.