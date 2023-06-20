 Bharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore

Bharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore

BEL received order for 2 Regiments of Improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades from BDL for a value of Rs. 3914 Crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Bharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore | LinkedIn

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received Orders worth Rs. 5900 Crore as of today in the financial year 2023-24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

BEL received order for 2 Regiments of Improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades from BDL for a value of Rs. 3914 Crore. Akash is an all-weather, point/area air-defence weapon system intended for defending vulnerable points/areas against threats emanating from low, medium and high altitudes. The system uses high mobility vehicles for mobile application.

The improvements incorporated include high altitude operation, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with RF Seeker and reduced foot print.

Other significant orders received inter-alia include orders for Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MKXII Crypto Modules & Up gradation of SDP & Display of Rohini Radar, Training system for CMS P15B & CAMC of CMS for P 28 etc.

Read Also
Bharat Electronics Appoints K V Suresh Kumar As The Director (Marketing)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore

Bharat Electronics Bags Orders worth Rs 5900 Crore

Canara Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here

Canara Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here

Closing Bell: Sensex Rises 267.15 Points To The End The Day At 63,435.45, Nifty Above 18,831.60

Closing Bell: Sensex Rises 267.15 Points To The End The Day At 63,435.45, Nifty Above 18,831.60

Matter Motor Works And Airtel Business Partners For Its AERA Motorbikes

Matter Motor Works And Airtel Business Partners For Its AERA Motorbikes

Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India

Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India