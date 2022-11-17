Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharat Biotech debunks 'political pressure' claims regarding authorisation of Covaxin. It asserts that 'scientific approach was followed.'

A recent report by STAT has emerged about Covaxin and its maker, Bharat Biotech. The investigation suggests that the Hyderabad-based Covaxin developer, Bharat Biotech, had skipped some steps of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO).

According to the report, the Covaxin was rushed due to 'political pressure,' and as a result, it skipped various safeguards in the process before making it available for people.

