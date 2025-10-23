 Bhai Dooj Festival Generates ₹22,000 Crore In Trade: CAIT
Delhi alone contributed nearly Rs 2,800 crore to this massive festive turnover, as people celebrated the special bond between brothers and sisters with gifts, sweets, and traditional rituals.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
File Image

New Delhi: The festival of Bhai Dooj brought festive cheer and strong business momentum across India this year, generating an estimated Rs 22,000 crore in trade, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday. Delhi alone contributed nearly Rs 2,800 crore to this massive festive turnover, as people celebrated the special bond between brothers and sisters with gifts, sweets, and traditional rituals.

Bhai Dooj, a festival that marks the love and affection between siblings, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across cities, towns, and villages on Thursday. From applying tilak and exchanging gifts to family gatherings and festive feasts, the day was filled with joy and togetherness. Markets across major cities -- including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Indore -- witnessed heavy footfall as shoppers flocked to buy sweets, gifts, apparel, jewellery, and festive items.

CAIT reported that sales of Swadeshi goods rose by nearly 50 per cent compared to last year, with strong demand for traditional sweets, handcrafted gifts, dry fruits, and handloom garments. Highlighting the wider economic impact, Khandelwal noted that such festivals showcase the resilience of India’s non-corporate and non-agricultural sector, which plays a vital role in driving the country’s growth. CAIT believes that occasions like Bhai Dooj not only promote social harmony but also rejuvenate India’s traditional market culture by inspiring consumers to choose Swadeshi products, strengthening the spirit of self-reliance in the Indian economy.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

