Beyond Key expands operations in India, inaugurates new office in Pune

Beyond Key, an end-to-end Digital Transformation and global software solutions and consulting services provider, inaugurated its new office in Magarpatta, Pune, India. Founded by Piyush Goel in 2005, the company has offices in many prime locations, it said in a press statement.

The new office delivers a full range of IT services, including digital transformation and product engineering services to their clients across the globe. Being one of the go-to destinations for tech companies and entrepreneurs. Pune city is home to IT companies that are taking over the world, steadily building its reputation as the IT hub. To fulfil the digital adoption requirements at a national and international level, Beyond Key has opened several new doors by inaugurating its 4th (Fourth) office, it added.

Beyond Key Systems Pvt Ltd expanded its network by establishing another full-fledged facility in Pune to help the company to cater to the company’s increasing client base, consequently, enabling it to attract one of the leading talent pools in the country. This strategic move will accommodate the phenomenal growth that the company has seen in recent years.

“Over the past year, the company has achieved an upwards of 25% growth rate, and we’re so grateful for our existing and new clients. We are excited to extend our global delivery network at one of the largest IT hub in India. We look forward to welcoming our new team members in Pune who will continue the tradition of providing the highest levels of customer service,” said Piyush Goel, CEO at Beyond Key.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:53 AM IST