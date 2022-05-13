Bewakoof announces Samata Ballal as Chief People Officer

D2C fashion brand Bewakoof has appointed Samata Ballal as its Chief People Officer. Samata joins Bewakoof with close to two decades of experience leading People & Culture functions at some of the successful companies, including MediBuddy and Unisys.

As CPO, Samata will build on this experience to align and scale Bewakoof culture to be high-performance-driven while keeping it conducive to foster innovation, Bewakoof said in a statement.

Speaking at her appointment, Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, “Samata is an individual with a solution mindset with an impressive track record of developing innovative and strategic methods of creating structures that enable growth, scale and performance.”

Samata Ballal, Chief People Officer, Bewakoof, says, “As an HR Head, my mandate is to integrate the new team with current ones and align them to our business goals.”

Launched in 2012, Bewakoof plans to accelerate its growth trajectory by investing in marketing, branding, technology and talent acquisition with an aim to clock Rs 1,000 crore in sales in 4 years.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:24 PM IST