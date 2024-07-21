Best washing machine for middle-class families: Top brands comparison

Every appliance bought by a middle-class family has to meet two parameters. Firstly, it must be from a reputed brand, and secondly, it must be budget-friendly. The same logic applies to washing machines. The aim is to invest in a good-quality washing machine that can stand the test of time without burning a hole in your wallet.

When it comes to upgrading to a better laundry system, middle-class families trust only the most reliable brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB. Backed by good customer reviews, a robust customer care network, and years of proven performance, these brands are the go-to options for middle-class families looking for a new washing machine. So, here is a comprehensive guide on the best washers for middle-class families from top brands on a budget.

Best washing machine brands dominating the market

LG

Renowned as one of the most trusted brands, LG offers the perfect price-to-performance balance. LG washing machines come equipped with a range of wash programmes and several innovative features like AI DD intelligent wash, Turbo Wash, and Smart Diagnosis. Whether you want budget-friendly semi-automatic models or top-of-the-line fully automatic ones, LG’s line-up has it all!

Equipped with digital inverter technology, Samsung washing machines are designed to achieve both superior wash quality and top-notch power savings. These 5 Star washers are ideal laundry partners for middle-class households where power savings is paramount. Moreover, advanced wash capabilities like Ecobubble, Wobble Wash, Double Storm Pulsators, and Steam Clean technology further add to the value of these appliances.

Designed to eradicate tough stains, Whirlpool washing machines are perfect for middle-class households where heavily soiled loads are normal. The special Stainwash programme of these washers is designed to tackle up to 50 tough stains, including tea, grease, and ketchup. Whirlpool washers feature high RPM motors, power scrubbing technology, and 6th Sense capabilities to ensure swift laundry sessions with impeccable wash performance.

Hailed as one of the best washing machine brands in India, IFB has a proven legacy of excellence in the washer department. From Aqua Energie detergent action to hygienic Steam Wash features, IFB washing machines offer a host of benefits to the user.

Best washing machine brands: A head-to-head comparison

If you are looking for the best washing machines from top brands for your middle-class household, check out these top-selling models:

Opt for this automatic LG washing machine if you want to automate the entire laundry process without spending a fortune. Perfect for medium-sized nuclear families with four members, this LG washing machine features Turbo Drum technology that easily removes tough stains. It comes with a powerful JetSpray+ technology that expels dirt and detergent residues without any manual scrubbing. Additionally, the Tub Auto Clean technology onboard prevents dust, bacteria, and lint build-up inside the unit to ensure 100% hygienic washes.

Equipped with the latest laundry innovations, this Whirlpool washing machine will streamline your laundry chores like a pro. It is fitted with a unique Hexa Bloom pulsator that produces a 360-degree Bloomwash motion to instantly remove up to 50 tough stains. This automatic washer comes with a built-in heater, allowing access to an antibacterial mode and three custom hot wash cycles. In fact, the specially designed Stainwash programme can tackle even 48-hour-old stains in a jiffy!

3. Samsung 10 Kg 5 Star Top-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine (Black Caviar, WA10BG4546BVTL)

If you are looking for a large washing machine with an extensive wash capacity, this Samsung 10 Kg washing machine won’t disappoint. Equipped with the latest Ecobubble technology, this Samsung washer ensures 2.5x faster detergent penetration for a thorough wash. This eco-friendly 5 Star appliance runs on digital inverter technology to ensure up to 73% lower energy consumption and 19% higher water savings. You can automate your laundry session further with custom cycles using the SmartThings App.

4. IFB 7 Kg Front-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine (Silver, SERENA ZSS 7010)

If superior wash quality is what you desire and don’t mind spending a bit more, then this IFB front-load washing machine is your ideal match. This IFB model is perfect for nuclear families with up to 3 members. It comes with the brand’s patented Aqua Engerie technology that improves detergent action even with hard water. For optimised wash performance, this AI-powered washing machine auto-detects the fabric type and load weight to ensure the perfect wash parameters. Additionally, you can choose from a range of wash programmes, including baby wash, hygiene wash, and cradle wash, to keep your clothes clean, soft, and hygienic.

5. LG 7.5 Kg Top-Load Semi Automatic Washing Machine (Dark Blue, P7535SBMZ)

Opt for this semi-automatic LG washing machine to streamline your laundry chores without spending a fortune. Equipped with a built-in soak programme, this washer lets you pre-soak soiled loads for 20 minutes to remove extra tough stains. Apart from 3 wash programmes—Normal, Gentle, and Strong, this LG washer also comes with an Air Dry mode to remove excess moisture from the washed load for faster drying.

Bring home the best washing machine on No Cost EMI

Bringing home an energy-efficient washing machine from the best brand doesn’t mean spending a chunk of your salary on the purchase. You can shop for the best washing machine using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card to convert the purchase cost into No Cost EMIs. You can upgrade to a simplified laundry process today and repay the sum due in interest-free instalments over 1-60 months. Additionally, you can tap into zero down payment offers (on select models), bringing the washer home without any lump-sum deposit hassle! So what are you waiting for? Head to Bajaj Mall or visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store today!