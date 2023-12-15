Best Social Security Schemes Around The World

Representational photo

Social security is a very important aspect for every country. It ensures well-being of citizens during old age, disability and other vulnerabilities. In the modern world, with increasing life expectancy and changing family structures, social security schemes have become even more crucial. They provide a safety net and enable people to lead a life of dignity. This article takes a look at some of the most prominent and impactful social security schemes running across different nations. It highlights their key features and how they are helping citizens, especially the poor and vulnerable sections of the society.

1. South Africa: SASSA

In South Africa, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) provides social assistance to poor and vulnerable citizens. It administers various grants like the Old Age Grant for citizens above 60 years, Disability Grant, Child Support Grant and Foster Child Grant. The grants are provided monthly to eligible beneficiaries through direct bank deposits or cash pay-outs. SASSA has greatly helped reduce poverty and improve livelihoods in South Africa.

2. USA: FAFSA

In United States, the Free Application for Federal Student Aids USA (FAFSA) is a very prominent social security scheme. It provides financial aid to students in the form of grants, low interest loans and work-study programs. FAFSA is a simple paper and online application to apply for federal and state aid programs. Based on financial need, students from low-income families get maximum aid through FAFSA to pursue higher education. This has enabled many disadvantaged students to complete their studies.

3. India: Old Age Pension Scheme

India runs the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) which includes the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme. It provides monthly pension to BPL (Below Poverty Line) citizens aged 60 years or above. The pension amount is Rs. 300 per month which is directly transferred to beneficiary’s bank accounts. This ensures basic financial security for elderly citizens. Over 30 million elderly citizens have benefitted from this scheme so far.

4. Brazil: Bolsa Familia

Bolsa Familia is Brazil's largest social welfare program reaching over 14 million poor families nationwide. It provides monthly cash transfers to extremely poor families subject to their children's school attendance and health check-ups. The amount varies from Rs. 700-1400 based on family structure and income. This conditional cash transfer program has significantly reduced poverty, improved health and education outcomes in Brazil.

5. China: Social Pension Insurance

China runs a comprehensive three-tiered social security system including social pension insurance. It covers retirement, medical care, unemployment, work injury benefits etc. For pension, both employers and employees contribute monthly to individual accounts managed by the China National Social Security Fund. At retirement, one receives pension based on contributions in their individual account. This ensures income security for China's huge aging population.

Conclusion

Social security schemes are playing a vital role in reducing poverty, vulnerability and improving lives across nations. While design and delivery models differ, the basic aim of ensuring income and healthcare security for citizens remains the same. Strong social security nets are crucial for building inclusive societies and equitable development.