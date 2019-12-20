‘Bengaluru highest paying city, IT highest paying industry in India’

New Delhi: Professionals from IT industry command the highest salaries, while Bengaluru has retained the tag as the highest paying city in the country, a report said.

According to Randstad Insights Salary Trends Report 2019, the average annual cost to company (CTC) in Bengaluru for talent across junior level stood at Rs 5.27 lakh, Rs 16.45 lakh for mid-level and Rs 35.45 lakh for senior level.

Bengaluru had topped the list in 2017 and 2018 Salary Trends report as well.

Hyderabad (Rs 5 lakh) and Mumbai (Rs 4.59 lakh) took the second and third spot for junior level roles, Mumbai (Rs 15.07 lakh) and the National Capital Region (Rs 14.5 lakh) for mid-level roles and Mumbai (Rs 33.95 lakh) and Pune (Rs 32.68 lakh) for senior roles respectively, the report noted.

The report also revealed that professionals from IT industry command the highest average annual CTCs at junior level (Rs 4.96 lakh) and senior level (Rs 35.84 lakh).

Digital Marketers emerged as the highest paid functional role for senior professionals, with an average annual CTC of Rs 35.65 lakh.