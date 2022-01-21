Bengaluru-based Kafqa Academy records 40X growth

Kafqa Academy, a technology-enabled performing arts platform, announced that it has crossed 100,000 student registrations within 7 months of launch. The academy has managed to achieve this milestone by enrolling students from more than 600 cities in India and enrolling nearly 14,000 students per month on average.

Shariq Plasticwala, Founder, said, "In 2022, we are looking to grow 12X – at our current growth rates, and we believe that we will end the year as the largest learning platform for performing arts in India – online or offline."

Kafqa Academy enables users to learn from the convenience of their home and in tier 2+ cities. It has recently secured $1.3 million in pre-launch funding from leading institutional investors and tech entrepreneurs.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:13 PM IST