Benchmark indices crash nearly 5% on expiry day as Ukraine-Russia stand-off trigger global market sell-off

It was a bloodbath on Dalal Street as Russia went to war with Ukraine. It was the stock markets biggest fall in two years. The benchmark indices plunged deeper since the markets opened for trading. BSE companies erased market cap of more than 13 lakh crore today.

All the sectoral indices ended with a loss of 3-8 percent, while BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed over 5 percent each.

At close, the Sensex was down 2,702.15 points or 4.72 percent at 54,529.91. The Nifty was down 815.30 points or 4.78 percent at 16,248.00. About 240 shares have advanced, 3084 shares declined, and 69 shares are unchanged.

All stocks on the Nifty50 closed in the red. Shares were down up to 10 percent. Fifty percent of Nifty stocks are now down more than 20 percent from 52-week highs.Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Grasim Indusries and Adani Ports were the biggest losers.

Volatility to remain elevated

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Nifty has broken significant support level at 16,600 and witnessed significant selling pressure in line with global markets. We believe volatility will remain elevated on account of an external shock and expect March series to witness further negative bias. Though the bias is negative, We await derivatives data to establish objective levels before taking a strong positional stance from here on. Investors can use further deep corrections to buy/average and traders to define risk in uncertain times."

Investors press panic button

Investors turned jittery and pressed the panic button after reports emerged that Russia has taken military action against Ukraine. As the mood was sombre across the global equity markets, traders back home also followed suit and pressed the sell button, resulting in across-the-board selling. Also, the F&O expiry pressure also gave investors the reason to cut their position further due to escalating geo-politicial tensions, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

Technically, after a long time, benchmark Nifty closed below the 200 day SMA and has also formed a long bearish candle on daily charts, which suggests further weakness from the current levels. Considering the uncertainties hovering around, the index may trade lower between the highs of 16800 and 16,000. The market is in a corrective mode and it would complete its corrective pattern between 16,200 and 16,000. For the traders, 16,400 and 16,500 could act as intraday resistance while 16,100-16,000 could be the immediate support zone, Chouhan said.

Technically, the Nifty has beached the prior support of 16800 and moved below the lower Bollinger band & 200-days SMA, which indicates bearish sentiments for the near term, said Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, Choice Broking. A momentum indicator RSI & MACD suggested a negative crossover on the daily chart, which pointed-out further bearishness in the index. At present, Nifty has immediate support around 16,150/16,000 levels while on upside resistance around 16,450 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 34,600 levels while resistance at 36,000 levels, said Gupta.

Russian currency plunges to a record low

The Central Bank of Russia suspended trading in the foreign-exchange markets on Thursday. The ruble plunged to a record low after President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's military to conduct a special operation in the Donbass region, RT reported.

The Russian currency dropped 6 percent to 86 rubles per US dollar early Thursday - the lowest level on record. Both Moscow's and St Petersburg's stock exchanges suspended all trade in rubles after quotes reached the trading band limits set by the exchange itself.

"To stabilize the situation on the financial market, the Bank of Russia decided to start interventions in the foreign exchange market, expand the Lombard list, and conduct operations today to provide additional liquidity to the banking sector," the regulator said in a press release.

According to the announcement, the regulator will ensure the maintenance of financial stability and the business continuity of financial institutions by using all necessary tools.

The Russian central bank added that the country's financial institutions have a clear plan of action for any scenario.

Russia is currently holding vast gold and foreign-exchange reserves worth over $600 billion that could be used to prop up the rapidly depreciating national currency if required, the report said.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:47 PM IST