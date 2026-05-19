BEL Q4 Profit Rises 5 Per Cent To ₹2,225 Crore, Board Recommends Final Dividend Of ₹0.55 Per Share

Bharat Electronics Limited reports higher quarterly earnings and proposes a final shareholder dividend following strong FY26 revenue growth | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 19: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26, driven by higher revenue from operations and steady operational performance.

The state-run defence equipment manufacturer posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,225.22 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 2,127.04 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 11.74 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,224.43 crore, against Rs 9,149.59 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Operational performance remains steady

BEL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, increased 6 per cent to Rs 2,982 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,816 crore a year ago.

However, the company’s operating profit margin contracted to 29.1 per cent from 30.7 per cent on an annual basis, as per its exchange filing.

The company’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

FY26 revenue and PAT rise

For the full financial year FY26, BEL reported revenue from operations of Rs 27,479.63 crore, registering a growth of 16.15 per cent over Rs 23,658.01 crore in FY25.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) for FY26 stood at Rs 6,048.48 crore, marking a 14.38 per cent increase compared to Rs 5,288.25 crore reported in the previous financial year.

BEL said its order book stood at Rs 73,882 crore as of April 1, 2026, as per its filing.

Earlier this month, BEL signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Metamind Systems Private Ltd and Kristellar Aerospace Private Ltd for cooperation and co-development of future-ready technologies and products for both defence and non-defence sectors.

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According to the company, the agreement aims to combine the complementary strengths of the three firms in technological innovation and business facilitation.

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